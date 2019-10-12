Short Interest in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Expands By 161.7%

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 161.7% from the August 30th total of 485,300 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.7 days.

IRIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

IRIDEX stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.41.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 39.42% and a negative net margin of 26.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRIX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $677,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $901,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

