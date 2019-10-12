Short Interest in Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Decreases By 41.8%

Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 350,400 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the August 30th total of 601,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Israel Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE ICL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.66. 88,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,340. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12. Israel Chemicals has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Israel Chemicals will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Israel Chemicals in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Israel Chemicals by 30.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Israel Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Israel Chemicals by 49.9% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Israel Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

About Israel Chemicals

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

