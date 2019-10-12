Short Interest in Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) Drops By 32.0%

Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the August 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.29% of Mannatech worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mannatech alerts:

NASDAQ MTEX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $40.71 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.