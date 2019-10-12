Short Interest in Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) Rises By 55.4%

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 688,700 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the August 30th total of 443,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Miragen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $239,000. 39.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGEN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 104,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,036. Miragen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.50% and a negative net margin of 925.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Miragen Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Miragen Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Miragen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

