Short Interest in MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) Increases By 216.8%

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a growth of 216.8% from the August 30th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 22,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIND opened at $2.87 on Friday. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74.

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter.

Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products.

