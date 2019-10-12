Short Interest in PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) Rises By 84.7%

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a growth of 84.7% from the August 30th total of 23,500 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 589,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PSTV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06. PlusTherapeuticsInc . has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $24.45.

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($5.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($9.75) by $4.63. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. PlusTherapeuticsInc . had a negative return on equity of 546.87% and a negative net margin of 492.45%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded PlusTherapeuticsInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

