Short Interest in R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) Declines By 91.9%

R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the August 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned 1.51% of R C M Technologies worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get R C M Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R C M Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of R C M Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of R C M Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

R C M Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,441. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.03. R C M Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.32 million. R C M Technologies had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that R C M Technologies will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

R C M Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for R C M Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R C M Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.