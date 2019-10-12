Short Interest in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Rises By 28.8%

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the August 30th total of 853,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on SB. ValuEngine raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Shares of SB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 411,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,040. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $45.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 73.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 46,480 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 19.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 18,302 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 4.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

