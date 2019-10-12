Short Interest in SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Decreases By 22.3%

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the August 30th total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $20.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $282.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $23.89.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.22 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 20.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 9.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 74.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 341,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 145,465 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 194.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

