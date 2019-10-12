Short Interest in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Drops By 34.2%

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the August 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Taylor Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taylor Devices stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 1.27% of Taylor Devices worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

TAYD opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. Taylor Devices has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.70.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.