ShowHand Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12,157.00 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, Hotbit and YoBit. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded down 2% against the US dollar. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $27,483.00 and approximately $12,157.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox, IDEX, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

