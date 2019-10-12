Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) Short Interest Down 45.9% in September

Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,800 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the August 30th total of 326,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Sierra Oncology stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. Sierra Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 9.24.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRRA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 22.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 417,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 84.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 899,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 412,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 981.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

