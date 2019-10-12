Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. They have two other businesses, Words+, Inc. and FutureLab, which are based on its proprietary software technologies. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of SLP opened at $33.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.95 million, a PE ratio of 67.76 and a beta of -0.37. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.67.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $26,123.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $79,960.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $860,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,087,918 shares in the company, valued at $182,452,739.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,690 shares of company stock worth $1,756,043 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,527,000 after purchasing an additional 56,539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 253,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 124,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

