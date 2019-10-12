SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Short Interest Down 29.9% in September

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the August 30th total of 207,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NYSE:SJW traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.13. The company had a trading volume of 109,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,453. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $72.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $102.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 60.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,389,000 after buying an additional 41,231 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie began coverage on SJW Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $80.00 price target on SJW Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.80.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

