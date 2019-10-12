Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,776,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $370,827,000 after buying an additional 104,462 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 120.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,891,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,213,000 after buying an additional 2,129,743 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 20.3% in the second quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 2,353,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,103,000 after buying an additional 397,260 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,195,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,640,000 after buying an additional 26,494 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Skechers USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,073,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKX opened at $36.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average is $32.80. Skechers USA Inc has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the topic of several research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Skechers USA to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 1,500 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $59,655.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $616,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $3,453,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,500 shares of company stock worth $17,527,305 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

