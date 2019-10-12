Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has $48.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Sleep Number from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.83.

SNBR stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,140. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.00. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $52.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 66.17% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,287,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 16.6% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

