Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SNBR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $52.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 66.17%. The firm had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,287,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 99,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 9.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 16.6% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 6.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

