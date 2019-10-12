Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,941 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Smart Sand worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SND. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,595,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 24,440 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 139,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 59,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

SND opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91. Smart Sand Inc has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.22.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.21. Smart Sand had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smart Sand Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SND. Evercore ISI set a $5.00 target price on shares of Smart Sand and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley raised shares of Smart Sand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND).

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.