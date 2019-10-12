Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Smartsheet in a research report issued on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Smartsheet to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.62.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.16 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.67. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Paul Porrini sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $818,000.00. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $7,668,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 867,172 shares of company stock worth $37,345,227 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

