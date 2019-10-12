Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SMIN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,760 ($23.00) to GBX 1,835 ($23.98) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,645.83 ($21.51).

Smiths Group stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,577.50 ($20.61). The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,599.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,543.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion and a PE ratio of 21.58. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,257 ($16.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,701 ($22.23). The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 31.80 ($0.42) per share. This is a positive change from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $14.10. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

In related news, insider George Buckley acquired 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,641 ($21.44) per share, with a total value of £12,520.83 ($16,360.68). Also, insider Andrew Reynolds Smith sold 69,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,539 ($20.11), for a total value of £1,075,376.25 ($1,405,169.54).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

