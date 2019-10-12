Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SCGLY. UBS Group lowered shares of Societe Generale from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Societe Generale from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Societe Generale from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Societe Generale in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Societe Generale stock opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.07. Societe Generale has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter. Societe Generale had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 6.38%. On average, analysts predict that Societe Generale will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

