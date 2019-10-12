Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.35.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SOI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 29,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $393,024.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 42,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $618,589.89. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,486. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

SOI stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.06. The company had a trading volume of 673 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,120. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $563.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.77. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

