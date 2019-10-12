Solaris (XLR) Trading 19.7% Higher Over Last Week

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Solaris coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Kucoin, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. Over the last seven days, Solaris has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. Solaris has a market cap of $430,826.00 and $30.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000220 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Solaris

Solaris is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,730,751 coins. The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Solaris Coin Trading

Solaris can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, OOOBTC, Cryptohub and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

