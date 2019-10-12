SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SolarWinds’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of SolarWinds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SolarWinds from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of SolarWinds from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.37.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

NYSE SWI opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.34. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion and a PE ratio of 32.70.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.51 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 67.62% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selz Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 39.9% in the third quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 627,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after purchasing an additional 179,051 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in SolarWinds by 13.6% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in SolarWinds by 100.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in SolarWinds by 187.6% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 186,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 121,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.