Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.89

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $0.89. Soligenix shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

SNGX has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Soligenix in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Soligenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Soligenix alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $17.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 173.58% and a negative return on equity of 142.37%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Soligenix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,955 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.10% of Soligenix worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.