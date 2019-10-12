Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Upgraded by Capital One Financial to Equal Weight

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWN. Evercore ISI set a $6.00 price target on Southwestern Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group raised Southwestern Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.10 to $1.90 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Southwestern Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.40.

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,175,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,794,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.21 million. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Julian Mark Bott bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Way bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 771,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,301.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 126,250 shares of company stock worth $240,638. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 827.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 325.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

