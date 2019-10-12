SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Position Raised by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,691,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,326,000 after purchasing an additional 108,827 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,723,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,001,000 after purchasing an additional 128,011 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 324,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,801 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,933.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 287,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,341,000 after purchasing an additional 273,261 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of RWO traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.30. 2,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,254. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $52.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.44.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4293 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.