SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2,200.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,417 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 2.2% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 127.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 77,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 43,287 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 152.5% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $3,000,000.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.20. 1,362,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,384,930. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $113.42 and a fifty-two week high of $146.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.49.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

