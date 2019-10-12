SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 53.1% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 246,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,166,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,029,000 after buying an additional 242,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $3,864,000.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.85. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.36.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

