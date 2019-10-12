SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $27,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,549,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,210 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,191,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,599,000 after buying an additional 2,162,335 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 198,207.1% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,532,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,370,000 after buying an additional 1,532,141 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,541,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,895,000 after buying an additional 1,331,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,448,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,567,000 after buying an additional 737,634 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.81. The company had a trading volume of 104,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,072. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.46.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

