SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) is Clarus Wealth Advisors’ 7th Largest Position

Clarus Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,277 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.8% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Shares of MDYV stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.75. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,351. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $53.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.2501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

