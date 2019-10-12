SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Holdings Lowered by Truewealth LLC

Truewealth LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up 1.9% of Truewealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPY. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Wealthcare Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPY traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $293.24. 56,600,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,720,539. The company has a 50-day moving average of $294.59 and a 200 day moving average of $291.21. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $233.76 and a 1-year high of $302.63.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.3836 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.