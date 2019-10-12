SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Position Boosted by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPY. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $297.76. The company had a trading volume of 18,631,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,721,328. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $233.76 and a twelve month high of $302.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.63 and its 200-day moving average is $291.28.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.3836 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.