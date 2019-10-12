SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Stake Cut by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,619 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,633. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average is $41.19. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $44.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.1153 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

