SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Position Lifted by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 1.7% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $14,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $5.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $348.93. The stock had a trading volume of 213,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,824. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $284.45 and a one year high of $362.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.27.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.3726 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

