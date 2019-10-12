SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $6.66 on Friday, hitting $349.80. 201,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,824. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $347.53 and its 200 day moving average is $349.27. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $284.45 and a 52-week high of $362.89.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.3726 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

