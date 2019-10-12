Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.87

Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.87 and traded as high as $3.09. Spi Energy shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Spi Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spi Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Spi Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spi Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPI)

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

