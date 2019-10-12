Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) in a research note published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPX. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,570 ($85.85) to GBX 8,540 ($111.59) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £105 ($137.20) to GBX 9,500 ($124.13) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £105.10 ($137.33) to GBX 9,680 ($126.49) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 7,748.18 ($101.24).

Shares of LON:SPX traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 7,565 ($98.85). The stock had a trading volume of 178,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,754. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,891.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8,266.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.27. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,875 ($76.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,440 ($123.35).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 120 ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 125.20 ($1.64) by GBX (5.20) (($0.07)). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirax-Sarco Engineering will post 26634.9990546 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Jamie Pike acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8,090 ($105.71) per share, for a total transaction of £101,125 ($132,137.72).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

