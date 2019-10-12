Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock remained flat at $$6.29 on Monday. 1,340,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,168. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $248.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.29.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $211.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 24,051 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter valued at $276,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.1% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 279,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

