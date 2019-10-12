SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $28.62.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $2,700,000.00. Also, Director Stephen P. Squinto acquired 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $4,950,000.00.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

