Square (NYSE:SQ) Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to “Positive”

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $77.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Square from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on Square and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush set a $75.00 target price on Square and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America set a $70.00 price target on Square and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Square from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.17.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.54. 8,972,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,517,302. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average is $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,077.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 3.40. Square has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $83.20.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.67 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Square will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $127,938.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 442,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,645,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,048 shares of company stock worth $2,979,489. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,838,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,801,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,823 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 28.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,744 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 37.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,034,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,963 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,388,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Square by 542.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,616,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,324,000 after buying an additional 3,053,548 shares during the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

