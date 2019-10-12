SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 17,363 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.45% of SRC Energy worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCI. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in SRC Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 487,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in SRC Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SRC Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in SRC Energy by 31.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in SRC Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 207,870 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners cut shares of SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $6.00 price objective on shares of SRC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of SRC Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of SRC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of SRC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. SRC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI opened at $4.05 on Friday. SRC Energy Inc has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $9.25.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.12 million.

About SRC Energy

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

