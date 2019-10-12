SSE (LON:SSE) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,300

SSE (LON:SSE) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SSE to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,255 ($16.40) to GBX 1,290 ($16.86) in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Macquarie reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.90) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) target price (down from GBX 1,370 ($17.90)) on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SSE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,236.50 ($16.16).

Get SSE alerts:

LON SSE opened at GBX 1,309 ($17.10) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,194.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,139.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49. SSE has a 52 week low of GBX 997.80 ($13.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,265 ($16.53).

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.