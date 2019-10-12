SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target Cut to $16.70 by Analysts at B. Riley

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $18.70 to $16.70 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SSRM. Scotiabank raised shares of SSR Mining from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of SSR Mining from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.36. 2,327,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,559. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of -0.50. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.02.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $155.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 17,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

