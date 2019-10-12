STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut STAAR Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:STAA traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $26.69. The stock had a trading volume of 234,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,020. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.32 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.61. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $51.30.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 5.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

