Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.50

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.50 and traded as low as $27.00. Standard AVB Financial shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 0 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard AVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average is $27.49.

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period.

Standard AVB Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STND)

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank, PaSB that provides various banking products and services. The company offers savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, individual retirement, demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

