Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives $156.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.63.

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $155.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

In related news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $1,487,744.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,414,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,795,314,000 after buying an additional 151,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,699,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,690,000 after buying an additional 48,118 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,073,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,622,000 after buying an additional 110,568 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,725,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,509,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,040,000 after buying an additional 56,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $6.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.73. 1,535,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,333. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.40. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $106.41 and a 12-month high of $154.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

