Starbase One Day Trading Volume Tops $413.00 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Starbase token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a market cap of $258,207.00 and approximately $413.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00041196 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.95 or 0.06101203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000223 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00042420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016660 BTC.

Starbase Token Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.