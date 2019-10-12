State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Kaman worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,125,000 after buying an additional 57,847 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,768,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 347,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,139,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,455,000 after buying an additional 24,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,381,000 after buying an additional 150,036 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kaman alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KAMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet cut Kaman from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $58.24 on Friday. Kaman Co. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.19 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian E. Barents sold 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $382,299.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,796.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.