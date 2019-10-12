State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,172 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FR. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 848.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE FR opened at $39.67 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $40.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.70.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.11). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.10.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Recommended Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.